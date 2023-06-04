Kabul [Afghanistan], June 4 (ANI): As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate under the Taliban's hardline regime, taking a veiled dig, UN Chief Antonio Guterres has said that gender equality is essential for a world without hunger, adding accessing education will increase food security for women and girls, reported Khaama Press.

In a tweet on Saturday, the UN Secretary-General stated that gender equality is a fundamental requirement that must be addressed in order to remove hunger from the globe.

Also Read | Shangri La Dialogue 2023: China-US War Would Be 'Unbearable Disaster for World', Says Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu.

He did not mention a specific country. However, at this point in time, Afghanistan, under the Taliban is facing its worst humanitarian crisis and the women of the country are denied fundamental rights.

"When women and girls have access to resources and education, they will not only play a decisive role in providing food security for themselves but also for their families and community," Guterres said, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | Alien Presence on Earth: Expert Claims Covert Extraterrestrial Involved in Government Spacecraft Development, Says Expert.

In addition to being excluded from social interaction and public life, more than 40 per cent of women cannot produce an income for their family in comparison to prior years, Khaama Press reported.

According to a World Food Programme assessment, Afghanistan is one of the nations with extreme food insecurity, with nine million people affected by severe economic difficulties and hunger.

Since the Taliban seized control once again in August 2021, the group has consistently placed restrictions on women and girls, preventing them from participating in public life, employment, or education.

Taliban leaders have not only disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)