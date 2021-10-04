New York, Oct 4 (AP) A statue honouring George Floyd in New York City's Union Square Park was vandalised on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 am then fleeing.

Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren't touched.

Police have not released the video.

Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorialising Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanised a racial justice movement across the country.

The statue was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue, in Brooklyn, and it was vandalised five days later with black paint and marked with an alleged logo of a white supremacist group.

Members of the group that installed the statue cleaned it, and local residents and one of Floyd's brothers gathered in July as it was prepared to move to Union Square, in the heart of Manhattan. (AP)

