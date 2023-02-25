New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

"Welcoming Chancellor Scholz on his first visit to India as German Chancellor, the President said that India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by our common values and shared goals. Our bilateral relationship encompasses a wide range of areas, reflecting the mutual trust that has been nurtured over decades," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Murmu noted that Germany is India's largest trade partner in Europe and also among the top investors in India. She said that Germany is also India's second-largest development cooperation partner and has played an important role in India's developmental journey.

In recent years, Germany has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian students and researchers wishing to pursue higher education, especially in Science and Technology.

She said that India and Germany also have strong cultural connections, with a long tradition of German Indologists working in India.

The President said that India and Germany had shared aims in upholding democratic values, the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and the reform of multilateral institutions.

As two vibrant, pluralistic democracies, India and Germany can play an essential role in addressing new and emerging global challenges.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday. During the visit, Scholz laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Rajghat.

Scholz, who arrived in India early today, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi and discussed bolstering bilateral ties, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic ties forging closer ties in defence. (ANI)

