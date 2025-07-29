Karachi [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The German Consulate General in Karachi has suspended all visa and consular services for non-European Union (non-EU) citizens until further notice, Dawn reported on Monday.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "All services of the Consulate General for non-EU citizens are suspended. All confirmed visa appointments for non-EU citizens for an undisclosed time are cancelled and will not be rescheduled. Applicants will need to register again via our appointment system."

A similar notice has also been posted on the consulate's official website.

The consulate added that it will remain closed for non-EU related services until further notice.

So far, there is no statement from the German Embassy in Islamabad. As per Dawn, a request for comment has been sent to the embassy.

This update comes at a time when several foreign missions are tightening or adjusting visa policies for Pakistani nationals.

Earlier this month, Sweden had resumed visa services in Islamabad after the Bilateral Political Consultations between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Sweden, held in Stockholm on July 2.

Last month, the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore issued new guidelines asking student and exchange visa applicants (F, M, and J categories) to keep their social media accounts public for background checks. This updated requirement is an extension of the 2019 rule mandating social media handle disclosure on visa forms.

According to ARY News, these changes are part of a broader move to enhance national security through stricter screening and transparency. (ANI)

