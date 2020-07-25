Berlin, Jul 25 (AP) A German cruise ship has set sail for the first time since the industry was shut down because of the coronavirus, with strict precautions for passengers and crew.

The TUI cruise ship “Mein Schiff 2” -- “My Ship 2” -- set sail for the weekend cruise in the North Sea on Friday night, the dpa news agency reported.

Occupancy was limited to 60% so passengers can keep their distance. There were 1,200 people on board compared the ship's normal 2,900 capacity. The ship sailed from the port of Hamburg toward Norway, and passengers will spend the weekend at sea with no land stops before returning to Germany on Monday.

Passengers and crew are required to stay 1.5 meters (5 feet) away or wear protective masks and won't serve themselves at the ship's buffet. All passengers filled out a health questionnaire before boarding and had temperatures checks.

After being shut down for months, German cruise ship companies hope shorter, strictly controlled trips will help restart the business.(AP)

