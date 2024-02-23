Berlin [Germany], February 23 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) an international Uyghur rights advocacy organisation along with several other social and human rights organisations held a parliamentary breakfast in Berlin on Thursday. The parliamentary breakfast was organised to raise awareness of the grave human rights situation of the affected communities, according to WUC.

Organised at the German Bundestag (German parliament), the event was held to raise awareness over the human rights atrocities inflicted on Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic communities. The session was attended by several Members of German parliamentarians, civil and social leaders, journalists and human rights activists.

Furthermore, the event was headed by German parliamentarians like Derya Turk-Nachbaur, Boris Mijatovic, Gyde Jensen, Peter Heidt and Michael Brand.

In a post on X, the World Uyghur Congress stated, "This morning the #Uyghur, #Tibet and #Hongkong friendship groups in the German Bundestag, under the chairmanship of MdB @derya_tn, MdB @borismijatovic, MdB @GydeJ, MdB @PeterHeidtFDP, & MdB Michael Brand, co-organized a parliamentary breakfast to raise awareness of the grave human rights situation of the affected communities."

"We are overwhelmed by the participation of MPs, their employees, civil society leaders, and journalists who attended our event, showing strong solidarity & support for the human rights of the Uyghur, Tibetan, and Hong Kong communities, which are facing unprecedented repression by the Chinese government," it added.

The event was also attended by the President of the World Uyghur Congress, Dolkun Isa. WUC President Dolkun Isa announced details regarding the event on social media platform X.

Taking to X, Dolkun Isa stated, "Today, we were received by the Uyghur, Tibet and Hong Kong Friendship Group jointly in the German Bundestag to give our post-UPR analysis. I thank @derya_tn, @GydeJ, @borismijatovic, MdB Michael Brand and @PeterHeidtFDP for organising this breakfast event. I also thank @FrankSchwabe, and @theliberalfrank for their contribution as well."

On the sidelines of the breakfast session, Dolkun Isa held talks with the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock and expressed his gratitude for ensuring the Uyghur rights are at the forefront of any bilateral relations with China. (ANI)

