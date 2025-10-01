Berlin [Germany], October 1 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador to Germany participated in Durga Puja celebrations at the Ganesh Temple in Berlin, where children and adults celebrated the Goddess through songs and plays, the Indian Embassy in Germany shared on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Amb @AjitVGupte and Smt Priti Gupte attended the Durga Puja celebration organized by Bengali Samaj (Ignite e.V.) at Ganesh temple in Berlin on 27 Sept 2025. The story of Goddess Durga slaying Mahishasura was recounted through plays and songs by children, as well as adults."

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Death Toll Rises to 69 After 6.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Cebu Province.

https://x.com/eoiberlin/status/1973289822685962376

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Also Read | Emirates Airlines Bans In-Flight Use of Power Banks From October 1; New Safety Rules Explained for Passengers Carrying Portable Chargers.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri -- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered heartfelt obeisance at the feet of Devi Maa, invoking her divine blessings for the nation.

In a message resonating with spiritual fervour and collective goodwill, Prime Minister prayed for the well-being, courage, and inner strength of all citizens.

"Salutations at the feet of Devi Ma! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health. May her grace infuse self-strength into everyone's life," PM Modi wrote on X.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)