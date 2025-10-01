New Delhi, October 1: Emirates, the UAE’s flagship carrier, has announced a significant change to its safety regulations regarding portable chargers. Starting Wednesday, October 1, 2025, passengers on Emirates flights will no longer be allowed to use power banks during the journey. While travellers may still carry one power bank under 100 watt-hours (Wh) in their cabin baggage, its use for charging devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops will be prohibited. Additionally, passengers will not be permitted to recharge their power banks using the aircraft’s in-seat power outlets.

The airline stated that the decision comes after a comprehensive safety review. With the growing number of passengers using power banks, the aviation industry has witnessed a rise in lithium battery-related incidents. By restricting their usage onboard, Emirates aims to reduce fire risks linked to overheating or damaged lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries. Emirates Airlines To Accept Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for Flight Bookings From 2026, Say Reports.

Why Emirates Introduced the Ban on Power Banks?

Emirates emphasised that safety is the top priority, especially given the potential hazards associated with lithium batteries. While in-flight entertainment systems and seat charging ports remain available, the airline advises passengers to fully charge their gadgets before long-haul flights. Accepted power banks must display clear capacity ratings and should only be stored in the seat pocket or under the seat, not in overhead compartments. UAE Visa Ban: United Arab Emirates Suspends Tourist and Work Visas for Citizens of 9 Countries, Including Afghanistan, Bangladesh; Check List.

What Are Power Banks and Why Are They a Concern?

Power banks are compact, portable chargers designed primarily to recharge small electronics like smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Many modern models can even support larger devices such as laptops. However, their reliance on lithium batteries makes them prone to fire risks if mishandled, damaged, or overcharged, a risk that airlines globally continue to monitor closely.

Current Aviation Rules for Carrying Power Banks

Existing international aviation guidelines already prohibit storing power banks in checked baggage. Generally, passengers are allowed to carry power banks under 100 Wh in hand luggage, while those up to 160 Wh may be permitted with prior airline approval. Devices above 160 Wh are completely banned.

Emirates’ updated rules go a step further by restricting their in-flight use altogether, reflecting the airline’s proactive approach to passenger safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).