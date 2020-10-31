Berlin [Germany], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany registered 18,681 new COVID-19 infections within one day, a new record for the third day in a row, bringing the total confirmed cases to 499,694, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday.

The number of registered COVID-19 victims in Germany increased by 77 to a total of 10,349 deaths, according to the RKI.

"Currently, an accelerated increase of transmissions in the population in Germany can be observed. Therefore, the entire population is strongly encouraged to commit itself to infection prevention and control," RKI said in its latest daily situation report.

The nationwide incidence rate of the last seven days continued to increase to 99 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the report.

The number of COVID-19 patients who need intensive care treatment also rose to 1,696 on Thursday.

In the fight against the second wave of infection, the federal and state governments decided on Wednesday to drastically restrict public life in November. The new health measures include the closure of restaurants, cinemas, leisure parks and fitness studios as well as tougher contact restrictions.

The measures against COVID-19 were "suitable, necessary and proportionate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her government statement in the parliament, on Thursday.

It was important to reduce contacts to an "absolutely necessary minimum" in the coming weeks, said Merkel, stressing that "the winter will be hard, four long hard months, but it will end." (ANI/Xinhua)

