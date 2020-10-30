Bratislava, October 30: A car that can transform into an aircraft flew over Slovakia on Friday. As part of a test flight, the flying car reportedly transformed into an airplane in three minutes. It flew over 1,500 feet over Slovakia. The vehicle is named the Air Car. The car is developed by Slovakian company KleinVision. It is the latest generation of flying cars. Its test flights were conducted recently at Piestany Airport in Slovakia. Flying Cars in the 21st Century is Finally Happening! Japanese Company SkyDrive Successfully Completes First Test Flight With Person Aboard (Watch Video).

The AirCar is capable of travelling both on land and air. The vehicle reportedly weighs 1,100 kg. It can also carry an additional weight of 200 kg. KleinVision said, “The latest generation of flying car developed by KleinVision company transforms from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes. Useful for leisure and self-driving journeys, and also as a commercial taxi service.” Toyota Investing $400 Million in Electric Flying Car Company for 'Fast, Quiet and Affordable Air Transportation Services'.

Video of The Test Flight:

According to an official statement, the car is powered by a BMW 1.6l engine and has an effective power output of 140HP. Estimated travel range of AirCar is 1,000km and flight consumption of 18 l/h. The flying prototype of AirCar was introduced to the public at the China International Import (CIIE) in Shanghai in November last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).