Berlin [Germany], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): People infected with COVID-19 in Germany are now allowed to leave quarantine after just five days, with a negative test recommended but no longer mandatory, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday.

Previous rules in Germany required people infected with COVID-19 to isolate themselves for seven days and then test negative before ending their quarantine.

Also Read | Pentagon, US Companies Involved in Ukraine Military Biolabs, Says Russia.

Infected individuals who continued to test positive after five days should remain isolated until testing negative.

According to Lauterbach, the regulatory mandated quarantine would only apply to infected persons, no longer to first contacts.

Also Read | Inclusiveness, Cultural Diversity Power of Indian Community, Says PM Narendra Modi in Denmark.

The change to the quarantine order was made on an earlier recommendation of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Germany's seven-day COVID-19 incidence on Tuesday continued to decline to 632.2 infections per 100,000 citizens, down from 909.1 a week ago, according to the RKI. The number of new infections within 24 hours fell to 113,522. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)