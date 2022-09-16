Berlin, Sep 16 (AP) The German government says it is taking control of Russian oil giant Rosneft's subsidiary in Germany, citing the need to ensure continued operations at three oil refineries in the country.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining and Marketing GmbH will be put under the control of Germany's Federal Network Agency.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Struggles To Put On Headphones During Bilateral Meeting With Russian President Vladimir Putin (Watch Video).

The agency will also control the companies' shares in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil.

Rosneft accounts for about 12 per cent of Germany's oil refining capacity, it said.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: Chinese President Xi Jinping to Meet His Iranian Counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Samarkand.

The ministry said the move would help ensure continued energy supplies and is initially due to last for six months. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)