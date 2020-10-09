Berlin, Oct 9 (AP) Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the mayors of Germany's largest cities as coronavirus cases rise in metropolitan areas. Germany's disease control center reported 4,516 new cases overnight Friday.

Merkel's meeting by video conference with 11 mayors will discuss slowing the spread of the virus.

Germany won plaudits for its early containment. However, many cities have reached the critical warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents.

Berlin's figure is at 51 per 100,000 residents, while Bremen is 53.9, followed by Cologne (49.8)and Essen (48.4), according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Overall, German has confirmed 314,660 cases and 9,589 deaths, a toll one-fourth of Britain and one-third of Italy. (AP)

