Accra [Ghana], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghana imposed a travel ban on Israel, Malta, and the Republic of Korea in a bid to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant from these countries, said the foreign ministry late Monday.

In two different releases, the foreign ministry said the bans on the Republic of Korea and Israel were temporary, lasting for 14 days from December 20, while giving no indication of the duration of the ban on Malta.

It added that Ghana does not recognise any vaccine certificate from Malta.

On December 10, the West African country adopted tough restrictions by imposing a 3,500 US dollar penalty per passenger on airlines that brought unvaccinated passengers to Ghana. (ANI/Xinhua)

