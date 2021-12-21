Eggs Growing on Plants in Pakistan? Video of White Brinjal Plantation Goes Viral With Fake Claim; Here's a Fact Check

Can eggs grow on plants? A video has been going viral in Pakistan claiming that eggs can be grown on plants. In the video, the presenter tries to prove that the eggs are real, and even breaks the egg that is still attached to the plants. We can see the substance coming out of it is exactly like the traditional egg. The video further claims that these eggs are in high demand as they are booked six to 12 months in advance.

The video of the eggs growing on plants in Pakistan has been shared widely across many social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter. Netizens fell for the fake video without verifying the truth behind it. However, it is revealed that the claim as such is not real. In another claim-buster video, it is found that the egg plants shown in the fake video are in fact the 'White Brinjal' plants.

The plant species grow fruits in different shapes, sizes, and colours. At one point, the fruit looks exactly like an egg. In the fact check video, people can be seen gluing eggs on the white brinjal plant and then break it.

Claim : Eggs Growing on Plants in Pakistan Conclusion : The claim as such is not real. The plant shown in the fake video is \'White Brinjal.\'

