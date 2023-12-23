Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], December 23 (ANI): In response to the spike in wheat prices, the Awami Action Committee and the All-Party Alliance started region-wide protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan on December 21.

Earlier, the leaders of various political and religious parties had attended a joint meeting presided over by Ehsan Ali, the chairman of the Awami Action Committee, at a nearby hotel in Skardu.

In the meeting, a unanimous decision was taken to launch a widespread movement on December 21 throughout the Gilgit-Baltistan region as the administration had failed to fulfil the people's demands by the deadline.

The authorities had been given an ultimatum to reduce the wheat prices by December 20.

Reflecting public frustration over government policies, the different political organisations also highlighted the problems of people during protests.

"Today the ultimatum has ended and protests have started in Gilgit-Baltistan, still, there is no response from the central government or the provincial government. It seems that the government and opposition are together in this matter. We will stage a protest so large that it will surpass all previous records." a leader of the Awami Action Committee told Skardu TV.

Wheat prices have been significantly increased in Gilgit-Baltistan, and locals want the wheat subsidy to be restored as quickly as possible. The Islamabad-controlled government in Gilgit-Baltistan is also facing backlash for supplying low-quality wheat to people. Threatening the government with a shut-down strike, people have said that if their demands are not met soon, they will start blocking the roads.

Ever since the illegal occupation of Gilgit-Baltistan by Pakistan, the people of the region have been facing difficulties.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have never been granted the rights they deserve, as successive governments in Islamabad have continued to treat them unfairly. Recently, on the call of the Awami Action Committee, protest meetings were held in the region where people demanded the proper share in taxes.

Widespread protests in the region have been held against the government over issues such as load shedding, poor education, and unemployment.

The fact that Gilgit-Baltistan's leadership has partnered with the Islamabad regime to plunder resources has left the people disillusioned. (ANI)

