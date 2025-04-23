Singapore, Apr 23 (PTI) There is consensus among world leaders, businesses, unionists and experts in the field that the global conditions that underpinned Singapore's success as a trading nation are changing and will not go back to what they used to be, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday.

At a press conference, PM Wong said the stakes are high in this general election and in many respects the challenges are more severe than when Singaporeans last went to the polls in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singaporeans are due to vote for General Elections 2025 (GE2025) on May 3 as Wong seeks re-election of his People's Action Party (PAP) that has ruled the city-state ever since independence.

Businesses already feel the slowdown in their orders and are cutting back on investments in this uncertain environment, and there may even be job losses. Union leaders have also raised concerns about the impact on jobs and the effect of trade barriers going up could stretch for quite some time, he added.

“Countries are turning inwards and trade barriers are going up. The opposition says ‘don't fear, this is overreaction, the PAP is overdoing it',” The Straits Times quoted Wong as saying after submitting his nomination papers for the GE2025 on Wednesday.

He said, “But I think if you truly examine the facts and ask yourself: Is the world changing? Is something different? The answer is yes.”

The 52-year-old Wong, who is heading into his first hustings as both prime minister and PAP secretary-general, said that he had in the last few weeks spoken to his counterparts from around the world.

He had also spoken to union leaders and caught up with sovereign wealth fund GIC's investment advisers right after nomination proceedings.

“Across the board, there is a consensus that things will not go back to the way they used to be,” he said. “No one can tell what this new global order will be like... we are in the midst of a very messy and unpredictable transition,” the Singapore daily quoted Wong as saying.

This means much is at risk and more than ever, who Singaporeans choose to be their elected government in this changed world is critical, he added.

“Under these circumstances, I ask Singaporeans to equip yourselves with the best team to take our nation forward,” Wong said.

While some people say Singaporeans tend to vote for the PAP during difficult times, PM Wong said he did not take this for granted, as it did not happen at the 2020 General Election that was held in the midst of a pandemic.

The opposition is better organised than before and aside from the walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, every area will be fiercely contested, he added. “So, I fully expect this election to be a tough contest.”

Asked about the belief among some voters that the PAP will still be able to form the government even if a few more opposition MPs are voted in, Wong said he understood the sentiment and that there is a role for a constructive and responsible opposition in Singapore.

The reality is the opposition is here to stay and their numbers in the House have increased over the years, he added.

“But at the end of the day in an election, Singaporeans must decide who they want to serve them as their elected government – that's what elections are about,” he said.

PM Wong said he had “worked extra hard this time around” to bring in fresh faces to strengthen his team".

He urged Singaporeans to consider the stakes – not just in terms of tactical voting, but also what the election fundamentally means for their families and the future of the country.

“Choose who you believe are the right individuals that you want to represent you in your constituency and in Parliament in our country,” he said.

“They ought to be individuals who are capable, people with integrity, people of good character, and may Singaporeans choose the best candidates amongst the slate of candidates that we are presenting,” said Wong.

