London, Jan 21 (PTI) Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale on Thursday welcomed Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States and his focus on the importance of education, including his choice of a former teacher as his Education Secretary in Miguel Cardona.

Disale, a primary school teacher from the village of Paritewadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra who bagged the USD 1-million prize last month, described teachers as being at the coalface of the educational challenges of the world.

He also welcomed the role to be played by First Lady Dr Jill Biden as the “First Teacher” and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman and first Indian American elected to the White House.

“I was heartened last year when President Biden described the teaching profession as ‘the most important' in the United States and that he has chosen a former teacher as his education secretary," Disale said.

"It is teachers who are at the coalface of the great educational challenges the US and the world must overcome, now more than ever in the age of Covid...,” said Disale.

“Dr Jill Biden understands first-hand the important role that teachers play. I have no doubt that as ‘First Teacher', she will be a strong voice for teachers everywhere,” he said.

The Indian schoolteacher was crowned the winner from thousands of worldwide nominations for the Global Teacher Prize in December 2020, founded by the Varkey Foundation and held in partnership with Unesco, in recognition of his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

He is credited with transforming the life chances of young girls at the Zilla Parishad Primary School at Paritewadi in Solapur and beyond. As a first in the annual prize's history, Disale had decided to share 50 per cent of his prize money with his fellow finalists.

