Dubai [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM) -- Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) participated in the Global Women's Forum, hosted by the Dubai Women Establishment from 26-27 November under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The forum themed 'The Power of Influence' saw extensive engagement from local, regional, and international organisations, alongside experts and specialists from diverse fields.

Also Read | Blue Origin Forced To Remove Astronaut Emily Calandrelli's Space Video Amid Sexist and Misogynistic Backlash.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, spoke at a session titled 'Future Transport Trends Supporting Gender Balance', offering insights into innovative strategies for promoting inclusivity in transportation.

The session addressed critical topics, including future transport trends and their role in fostering gender balance within the industry. Discussions emphasised the importance of women's involvement in shaping sustainable transport solutions and highlighted how innovation and technology can empower their participation. Key areas of focus included the challenges and opportunities for achieving diversity and inclusivity in the sector, as well as strategies to create a balanced work environment that supports both genders.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Lawyer Killed in Chittagong After Clashes Over Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest, Muhammad Yunus Orders Probe.

Participants explored the profound impact of women's contributions in enriching decision-making processes and fostering diverse perspectives in transport projects. The discussion also underscored the need to cultivate inclusive workplace environments that nurture the next generation of female leaders in the transport industry.

Speakers examined the role of digital transformation and emerging technologies in promoting gender balance and identified actionable opportunities to advance supportive policies for women's participation in transport and infrastructure projects.

Additionally, the session reviewed local and global trends in sustainable transport and the unique benefits these developments can offer to women in the sector.

The Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD) provides a platform to explore new strategies for enhancing gender balance and raising women's participation in the economy and society worldwide. The transformative influence of technology across various fields is a key focus of the forum. Key themes at this year's edition include digital transformation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things, fintech, healthcare digitisation, entrepreneurship, and clean and sustainable energy solutions. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)