New York, November 26: Jeff Bezos-owned space flight company Blue Origin took down a video of Astronaut Emily Calandrelli showing her emotional reaction to being in space after it attracted a wave of misogynistic comments online. Astronaut Emily Calandrelli became the 100th woman to journey into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft.

The 37-year-old aerospace engineer and Emmy-nominated TV host shared a candid moment from her historic flight on Friday, November 22. In it, she floated weightlessly in zero gravity, gazing out at Earth from a window. In the video, Calandrelli expressed awe and emotion, saying, "That’s our planet. Oh my God, this is space." Emily Calandrelli’s Heartwarming Reaction While Seeing Earth From Space Goes Viral, Enthralling Video Captures Astronaut’s Historic Moment As the 100th Woman in Space.

Blue Origin Forced To Remove Astronaut Emily Calandrelli’s Space Video

Seeing our planet for the first time, a dream decades in the making. You’re seeing so many emotions intertwined. Excitement, awe, and pride - but to be honest a little fear and confusion too. You just launched on a rocket and you’re seeing something you’ve never seen before… pic.twitter.com/HlL85ENshC — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) November 25, 2024

Calandrelli's Video Attracts Hateful and Sexual Comments

However, the clip quickly sparked a torrent of hateful, sexual and misogynist comments on social media. Critics focused on her gender and appearance, with one commenter writing, "It’s not an achievement being a woman," and another asking, "Would you consider yourself the hottest woman to ever go to space?" Others targeted her emotional reaction, with one person commenting, "Why is she moaning? I cannot unhear it."

In an emotional post on Instagram, Calandrelli revealed that the backlash left her in tears during her flight home, overshadowing what she described as the "most perfect, wonderful dream-achieving experience of my life." She expressed disappointment at the response, noting that she should have expected it but still felt deeply hurt. Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig Faces Criticism Over Viral TikTok Video That Shows Her Lip-Syncing Racial Slur in Jay-Z Song Atop Empire State Building.

"Instead of being on cloud nine, I’m crying in my seat staring out the window," Calandrelli wrote. She sought comfort from fellow female astronauts, her "space sisters," who reassured her that she had "nothing to be embarrassed of."

'Refuse to Give Much Time to Small Men on Internet'

In response to the online abuse, Calandrelli said, "I refuse to give much time to the small men on the internet. I feel experiences in my soul. It’s a trait I got from my father. We feel every emotion deeply, and what a beautiful way that is to experience life." She concluded by reaffirming her pride in her emotional response, saying, "This joy is tattooed on my heart. I will not apologize or feel weird about my reaction. It’s wholly mine, and I love it."

Calandrelli, known online as "Space Gal," is a bestselling author and prominent science communicator. She had been documenting her preparations for the flight, including taking a flash drive filled with dreams from her followers to space and raising funds for children's charities in the process.

Despite the online negativity, Calandrelli remains resolute. She shares that she felt a sense of solidarity with a female flight attendant who recognised her distress on the plane and offered encouragement. "Don’t let them dull your shine, the female flight attendant told Calandrelli.

Calandrelli’s historic flight was part of Blue Origin's ninth manned test of its New Shepard spacecraft, a milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to make space tourism a reality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).