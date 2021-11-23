New York, Nov 23 (AP) Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan is going to space next month.

Strahan, who turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the Dec. 9 mission aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft named after her father, the first American in space.

Also Read | WHO Europe Warns of Possible Surge in COVID-19 Deaths by Next Spring.

The Blue Origin flight, the company headed by Jeff Bezos, will also carry four paying customers and will be the third by the New Shepard craft this year to shuttle humans to space, the first to carry six people.

It will launch from West Texas for the 10-minute flight.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Boat Capsize: 6 Dead After Ferry Capsizes in Kinniya Due to Overcrowding.

Blue Origin has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

The passengers will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness before their capsule parachutes onto the desert just 10 minutes after liftoff. That's five minutes less than Alan Shepard's 1961 Mercury flight.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Star Trek star William Shatner flew to space on an earlier New Shepard flight this year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)