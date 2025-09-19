New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Friday, expressing support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Mitsotakis shared warm wishes on Prime Minister Modi's belated birthday. Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the gesture.

Both leaders welcomed developments in bilateral relations across sectors such as trade, investment, technology, shipping, defence, security, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Greece Strategic Partnership, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis conveyed Greece's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026, the statement added.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders agreed to remain in touch.

"A pleasure speaking with Prime Minister Mitsotakis today. Grateful for his warm birthday wishes. India-Greece Strategic Partnership continues to grow across trade, investment, connectivity, defence, security and people-to-people linkages," PM Modi wrote on X.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to early conclusion of the India-EU FTA and to regional peace and security," the post added.

Recently, PM Modi paid an official visit to Greece on August 25 2023, during which both sides announced their decision to upgrade the relationship to a 'strategic partnership'.

Greek PM Mitsotakis paid a state visit to India on February 21- 24, 2024, on a state visit and also delivered the keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

India has traditionally enjoyed friendly bilateral ties with Greece. This has been mainly characterised by the political support each country has shown for the other on core positions at the international level. Over the years, close personal ties have also been forged between senior political leaders in both countries, MEA stated.

Greece has consistently supported India on sensitive issues such as Jammu & Kashmir, India's membership in a reformed and expanded UNSC, our membership in various non-proliferation regimes like the NSG, etc, the MEA added. (ANI)

