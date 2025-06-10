Jerusalem, Jun 10 (AP) Activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Paris after being deported from Israel on Tuesday and called for more actions to support aid efforts for Gaza.

Speaking upon arrival at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, Thunberg called for the release of the other activists who were detained aboard the Freedom Flotilla. She described a “quite chaotic and uncertain” situation during the detention.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Another Large-Scale Drone, Missile Attack on Kyiv and Odesa, Kills 3, Wounds 13.

She said the conditions they faced “are absolutely nothing compared to what people are going through in Palestine and especially Gaza right now”. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)