Guatemala City, Mar 10 (AP) Guatemala's Volcano of Fire is erupting, and authorities have evacuated nearly 300 families while warning that another 30,000 people in the area could be at risk.

The eruption started overnight. There is no immediate report of casualties. The 12,300-foot (3,763-metre) high volcano is one of the most active in Central America. It last erupted in June 2023.

A 2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

The volcano is 33 miles (53 km) from Guatemala's capital.

The flow of volcanic material is weak to moderate but expected to increase, Guatemala's disaster agency said early Monday. (AP)

