New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Condolences are pouring in from across the world after a London-bound Air India aircraft carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed near Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday.

President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, extended his condolences and said that Maldives stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time.

"I express profound sadness at the tragic crash of @airindia flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad. At this difficult time, the government and people of #Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India."

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, also extended his condolences over the plane accident.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Our hearts are with the Indian people following this terrible incident."

The High Commission of Canada said in a post on X, "The High Commission of Canada expresses our deepest condolences following the tragic plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims."

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Gujarat plane crash in Ahmedabad, saying that it is a heart-rending disaster.

In a post on X, President Murmu conveyed her condolences and said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."

Meanwhile, expressing sadness over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is "heartbreaking" beyond words.

He said he is in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Air India said that among the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airlines said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site. (ANI)

