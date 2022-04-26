Moscow [Russia], April 26 (ANI): A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing at least two children and one adult before turning the gun on himself.

Regional authorities later confirmed that the shooting had taken place in the village of Veshkayma, reported Moscow Times.

Also Read | Pakistan Blast: 3 Chinese, 1 Other Killed After Explosion Inside Campus of University of Karachi.

Notably, Russia has been rocked by a series of deadly school and university shootings in recent years, prompting the authorities to crack down on online communities they blame for the incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)