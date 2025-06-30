Louisville, Jun 29 (AP) D. Wayne Lukas, a Hall of Fame horse trainer who won 15 Triple Crown races, has died. He was 89.

Lukas' family said he died at his home Saturday night.

Lukas had been hospitalised with a severe MRSA blood infection that caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system and worsened pre-existing chronic conditions.

Of his 15 Triple Crown race victories, Lukas won the Kentucky Derby four times. Only good friend Bob Baffert had more Triple Crown victories.

The beloved, old-school trainer known affectionately as “Coach” was still getting on the pony himself in the morning for workouts even with his 90th birthday approaching. (AP)

