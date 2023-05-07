Dubai [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): In line with its steadfast commitment to encourage research and initiatives aimed at supporting the gifted sector and school-based efforts that help nurture talented students worldwide, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has launched the second cycle of its two prestigious international awards, "Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education" and "School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education".

The "Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education" encourages researchers worldwide, particularly those who have presented doctoral theses and promising research in gifted education, to develop and nurture talent in related areas.

The award targets researchers who have up to five years of participation in research after completing their doctorate.

Similarly, the "School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education" targets all educators working in the school system, including teachers, school principals, and specialists who contribute to the education and nurturing of talented students in public or private schools worldwide.

They may apply for the award individually or as a group, provided they have made significant contributions to the service of talented and outstanding students.

The awards encourage outstanding school initiatives and best practices in providing promising education to talented and outstanding students worldwide.

Dr Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, commented on the launch of the second cycle of "Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education" and "School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education."

"We are delighted to announce the launch of the second edition of these two prestigious awards which reflect our commitment and our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education and enhance our support to gifted individuals across the world. These two international awards are among the foundation's leading initiatives to promote scientific research in gifted education to recognise researchers and assist them in utilising their research and studies to benefit our communities by applying successful practices and experiments," he said.

"Furthermore, these two global awards reflect the wise vision of the UAE leadership and its keen interest in promoting research, innovation and nurturing and honouring talented individuals worldwide," said Al Suwaidi.

"The UAE's dedication to enhancing the talent and education sector is based on its unwavering belief in its significance for the advancement of nations and its potential benefits for humanity as a whole," he added.

Prof Dr Heidrun Stoeger, Chairperson for School Research, School Development, and Evaluation at the University of Regensburg, Germany, said, "We are pleased to launch the second cycle of 'Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education' and 'School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education', organised by the World Giftedness Centre. These two awards contribute to supporting best practices and outstanding efforts in the field of gifted education to develop the skills of gifted individuals and promote a culture of excellence worldwide. We take this opportunity to commend the message of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance and its relentless efforts to improve gifted education and provide the necessary support for gifted individuals in various countries around the world. These awards will undoubtedly add value to the global efforts to enhance the education sector, uncover outstanding research, honour researchers, and benefit from their research, as well as provide an opportunity to exchange experiences and best practices among experts."

The two international awards were launched in 2021 by the World Giftedness Centre, an initiative of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance. The awards promote a culture of excellence and disseminate it globally, in line with the World Giftedness Centre's long-term goal of creating an interactive platform to help the international community embrace and nurture talent and gifted individuals and share the best practices.

The application process for both awards will be available through the official website of the awards, where all necessary information and requirements for applicants will be provided.

The submissions will be judged by an international panel comprising world-renowned experts with extensive experience in gifted education and related fields.

The panel will assess the applications based on set criteria and select the most outstanding initiatives and research projects. The goal is to recognise and promote best practices and exceptional efforts in gifted education and to encourage a culture of excellence and its dissemination on a global level.

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance will begin receiving entries for the two awards, each worth USD 25,000, in the English language from participants via its official website until 30th September 2023. (ANI/WAM)

