Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): On Saturday, an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Haider Aboud, who served as head of battalion operations in Hezbollah's "Radwan" force, which is responsible for conducting terrorist attacks against Israel. Also killed in the attack was a Radwan force artillery operator in the Debaal area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists were engaged in attempts to restore the terrorist infrastructure of the Radwan force and promoted terrorist plots against IDF (Israel Defence Forces) forces and the State of Israel.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Beech 95-B55 Baron Aircraft Carrying 3 People Crashes off California Coast, Search Underway.

"The terrorists' actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)