Washington, Dec 14 (PTI) Hindu Americans are planning to light five diyas in their homes next month to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The community has planned a series of events to mark the occasion, including holding car rallies in various cities, live screening of the grand inauguration ceremony, community gathering and watch parties.

Also Read | US: Woman Rushes to Airport in Hijacked Uber After Driver Was Too Slow, Arrested.

"It's a dream come true for all of us. Never in our life did we think that we would be able to see this day. That moment has arrived. It's time to celebrate (the inauguration of) Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," eminent community leader from Chicago Bharat Barai told PTI.

Dr Barai, who is among those invited by the temple authorities to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 22, said a large number of Hindu Americans had participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Nine Israeli Soldiers Killed As Ground Offensive Continues in Gaza, Despite US Criticism.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), which is taking the lead in celebrations here, has launched a website -- https://rammandir2024.org – to facilitate participation of more than 1,000 temples and individuals in these celebrations.

All registered temples will receive prasad from the actual ceremony in India, Amitabh Mittal of the VHPA told PTI.

"Arrangements have been made for American Hindus to remotely participate in the ceremony and to become a part of this historic event,” he said.

According to Mittal, plans are afoot to set up large screens for live broadcast of the ceremony.

The VHPA has given a call to all Hindu Americans to light at least five diyas in their homes to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the temple.

"The enthusiasm among Hindu Americans is unprecedented. A large number of Indian Americans want to go to Ayodhya to be part of this historic ceremony,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)