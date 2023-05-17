New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and Hinduja Group chairman, passed away in London on Wednesday.

Close friends and family confirmed to ANI that Srichand Parmanand Hinduja passed away at the age of 87.

As of May 2020, together with his brother Gopichand, Parmanand Hinduja was the UK's richest man.

Meanwhile, according to the UK-based The Sunday Times Rich List 2022, Hinduja topped the list with an estimated wealth of Pound 28.472 billion sterling. (ANI)

