New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to multi-mission tanker transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

According to a press release, HAL will convert pre-owned Civil (Passenger) aircraft into air refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. The move will provide India's defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market.

This MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI's decades-long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms. The scope of MoU also covers "passenger to freighter aircraft" conversion along with MMTT conversions.

A formal MoU was signed in Delhi by D. Maiti, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL and Yaacov Berkovitz, VP & GM Aviation Group, IAI in the presence of Chandraker Bharati, JS (Aero), MoD.

"We are glad to join hands with our long-standing partner IAI in this venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL", said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

Boaz Levy, President of IAI and CEO in his message said "We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India, while utilizing local resources to manufacture and market the platform. By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the 'Make in India' campaign". (ANI)

