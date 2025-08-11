Tel Aviv [Israel], August 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel is set to swelter under one of its most intense heatwaves in decades, with forecasters warning of exceptional and possibly historic temperatures early this week.

The Israel Meteorological Service said Sunday that the worst conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Jordan Valley could climb to 51°C (124°F), approaching the pre-state record of 54°C registered in 1942.

Around the Sea of Galilee, readings may hit 49°C (120°F), surpassing the area's current high of 47°C. Jerusalem is likely to top 40°C (104°F), with unusually severe heat also anticipated in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights. Tel Aviv is forecast to reach 36°C (97°F), while the Dead Sea region may see 47°C (116°F).

Authorities are already taking precautions. Israel Police announced temporary closures of hiking routes in high-risk zones, including the northern Judean Desert, Nahal Prat and parts of the Jordan Valley, at least through Tuesday. Officials cautioned against outdoor activity during the hottest hours and urged the public to prepare for possible health risks such as dehydration and heatstroke.

The extreme weather also brought an unusual rescue. Police in eastern Jerusalem discovered an owl locked inside a parked vehicle. The bird, which had been kept illegally, was found in stifling conditions that authorities said could have been fatal. "An animal that belongs in the wild was being held in poor conditions," police stated, calling the act irresponsible.

The owl was transferred to a wildlife hospital for examination before its eventual release. (ANI/TPS)

