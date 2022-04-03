Beijing [China], April 3 (ANI): The central committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has issued a decree to prioritize the subject 'Historical significance of the Xi Jinping era' as part of the national syllabus in ideological education, cadre training, propaganda and theory research activities, a report has said.

The subject is the third history resolution adopted at the Sixth Plenum last November that glorified the CCP's 100-year history and President Xi Jinping's unprecedented contribution to the country's progress, Hong Kong Post reported.

Studying party history is now considered necessary for career development because it "implements the requirements of learning history to understand the reason, learn history to increase trust, learn history to honor morality, and learn history to practice, and has achieved important political, theoretical, practical, and institutional achievements," according to a directive issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of CPC.

"The Party has a glorious past and a bright future. We know this because we have grasped the rules of historical progression. We can be confident of our place in history. While we should be confident in our purpose and actions, we should also be confident in our theory -- Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics. As the crystallization of collective wisdom, this theory will guide us to national rejuvenation. We need to uphold the authority of Xi and his thought. We need to remember why the Party exists: to serve the people. And we must be willing to fight for our cause, even if it means making painful changes," the directive says.

The directive further tells the Chinese people that from 2022 onwards, their lives and choices will revolve around the third resolution, meaning that their happiness is dependent on their loyalty to the party and to Xi, the report said.

The directive also comes with six conditions that are to be strictly followed by the country's citizens with the first condition asking people to do an "in-depth study of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important exposition on the history of the party."

The other directives ask citizens to study and implement the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC, originally study the party's third historical resolution, adhere to the party's historical experience as an important ideological weapon, focus on enhancing theoretical consciousness and adhere to the study of Xi Jinping Thought on "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" as the top priority, the report said.

Recently, two books on the studies and the practice of Chinese President Xi Jinping's economic thought have been published in the country.

Earlier in February, an article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has stressed strengthening the legislation in key areas including national sovereignty and security, innovation, digital economy, and artificial intelligence. (ANI)

