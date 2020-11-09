Hong Kong, November 9 (ANI): Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 and no local infections on Monday.

All the newly reported cases had a travel history during the incubation period, and they brought Hong Kong's COVID-19 total tally to 5,380, the CHP said.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 92 patients are still being treated in hospitals for the virus, including seven in critical condition. (ANI)

