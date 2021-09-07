Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at the inaugural session of the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments.

Vienna [Austrian], September 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at the inaugural session of the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments (5WCSP) in Vienna, organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.

"Arrived at the Inaugural Session of the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments in Vienna. Hope to have constructive and fruitful discussions on various issues of global importance," Birla tweeted on Tuesday.

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Birla is set to attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on September 7-8 and the first global parliamentary summit on countering terrorism on September 9 in Vienna.

The Indian delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Austria Jaideep Mazumder.

"The World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is held regularly every five years with the goal to reinforce the parliamentary dimension of global governance. Sri @JaideepMazumder, Ambassador of India to Austria, Montenegro & Holy See, welcomed the Indian delegation at the airport," according to a tweet by Indian Embassy in Austria.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officers. (ANI)

