Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday afternoon, Houthi terrorists launched missiles at Israel from their bases in Yemen, as Israelis celebrated the first day of the week-long holiday.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that two missiles were launched at the country and that both were shot down.

Also Read | Donald Trump Physical Exam: US President ‘Fully Fit’ to Serve as Commander in Chief, Says His Doctor.

There were no casualties. (ANI/ TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)