Islamabad [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded the immediate release of organisers and participants of the Aurat March in Islamabad who were detained by police on International Women's Day.

Taking to social media, the commission said that celebrating International Women's Day is a legitimate right of women and urged authorities to respect democratic freedoms. "HRCP demands the immediate release of Aurat March Islamabad organisers and participants, who were arrested earlier today by the Islamabad police. Marking International Women's Day is the legitimate right of all Pakistani women and must be respected by the authorities. Such oppressive measures in the name of maintaining law and order are highly deplorable," the commission stated.

According to a report by Dawn, several women's rights activists, including members of Aurat March, were detained by police in Islamabad ahead of a rally planned to mark International Women's Day on Sunday. The Dawn report said police sources confirmed that activists were detained near Super Market in Sector F-6. The marchers had planned to reach the National Press Club, but a large contingent of police was already present there. Officers then detained the protesters and took them to the Women's Police Station.

The Women's Police Station later released a list of 19 detained women activists affiliated with Aurat March. Those detained include prominent activist Farzana Bari, two of her daughters, and human rights defender Tahira Abdullah, along with several other organisers and participants.

The report further noted that aside from women activists, several other participants - including men - were also taken into custody for joining the march. Quoting a participant, the Dawn report said Zoya Rehman wrote on X that her husband and around 20 other men were detained by police. "No news of when they will be released," she wrote.

The Aurat March is an annual women's rights movement held in Pakistan, usually on International Women's Day (March 8). It brings together activists, students, and civil society groups to demand gender equality, protection from violence, economic rights, and greater political and social freedom for women and marginalised communities. (ANI)

