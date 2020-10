Budapest [Hungary], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Hungary has registered a daily record increase of 3,149 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the government's official update.

The COVID-19 death toll grew by 35 to 1,425 people in the past 24 hours. The country has been registering record daily increases regularly since the beginning of September.

A total of 59,000 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed by Hungary since the start of the pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

