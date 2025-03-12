The Hague, Mar 12 (AP) The International Criminal Court said Wednesday that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been surrendered to its custody, to face allegations of crimes against humanity stemming from deadly anti-drug crackdowns during his time in office

The court said in a statement that “as a precautionary measure medical assistance" was made available at the airport for Duterte, in line with standard procedures when a suspect arrives.

Rights groups and families of victims have hailed Duterte's arrest Tuesday in Manila on an ICC warrant, which was announced by current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. (AP)

