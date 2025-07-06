Palestinians gather to collect what remains of relief supplies from the distribution center of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip (Image/Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI): Israel Defense Forces International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that the Hamas was sabotaging the distribution of aid in the region.

Shoshani said that the terrorists threw two grenades at Rafah while the civilians were still there.

In a post on X, he said, "The Hamas terrorist organization and other terrorist groups in Gaza continue efforts to sabotage and fail the distribution of humanitarian aid at the distribution sites and on the way to them. Just this morning, terrorists threw two grenades into an aid distribution site in Rafah, while civilians were still present at the site. As a result of the explosion of one of the grenades, two Americans Gaza Humanitarian Foundation personnel were injured. IDF troops facilitated a safe evacuation for further medical treatment. The Hamas terrorist organization and other terrorist groups in Gaza continue to harm the Gazan civilians."

Meanwhile, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, accusing the military of failing to manage the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

It is unclear if Smotrich's comments refer to ongoing looting of aid by Hamas or chaos at aid sites run by the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

"The army is not ready to manage humanitarian aid. You have failed enormously on this matter," The Times of Israel quoted Smotrich as telling Zamir.

"You have criticism for everything... You weaken the reservists. You weaken the morale of the soldiers. You are against the IDF. You are against everything and say we aren't doing this and aren't doing that," Zamir is quoted as hitting back.

"Your problem is that you don't know how to take criticism. I congratulate the successes, but on the humanitarian matter, you failed greatly," Smotrich reportedly responded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is quoted as rapping both sides for speaking in an "unreasonable" way and asking them to calm down.

Smotrich then was quoted as claiming Zamir will brief the press against him, to which the IDF chief responded: "I don't brief anything," The Times of Israel reported. "Let's do a polygraph," Smotrich reportedly responded. (ANI)

