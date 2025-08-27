Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson announced that Givati Brigade combat team forces, operating under Division 162, engaged in heavy fighting on the outskirts of Gaza City and in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza.

During the operation, the troops eliminated a Hamas terrorist cell and located a weapons depot used by Hamas operatives to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF forces.

According to the IDF, the Givati forces' activity on the Gaza City outskirts enables the expansion of operations deeper into the area while preventing terrorist entrenchment.

In addition, on Tuesday, the IDF Engineering Battalion 607 - established in the aftermath of the October 7 attack - operated for the first time in Gaza under the command of the Givati combat team.

The IDF Southern Command emphasized that forces continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to safeguard the security of Israeli civilians. (ANI/TPS)

