London, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and University College London (UCL) launched a new phase of their strategic partnership this week to expand collaborative work in the field of innovative healthcare.

The two institutions signed a “Letter of Intent” to facilitate closer collaboration with IISc's forthcoming Postgraduate Medical School across research, education, innovation and commercialisation.

The letter, signed at the IISc campus on Monday, will see the universities co-create significant research capability together in areas across basic and clinical sciences, applied engineering and clinical practice. Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc Bengaluru, said the pact will build on tie-ups to carry out cutting-edge research in new and emerging areas.

“UCL and IISc's joint efforts will also empower education and innovation in medical research and healthcare, which ties in with our efforts to build world-class post-graduate programmes at our upcoming medical school," he said.

Both universities will create a joint working group to explore several potential collaborative initiatives across future-focused interdisciplinary areas such as digital health, quantum tech, AI and medicine.

Dr Michael Spence, President & Provost at UCL, noted: “UCL shares IISc's commitment to empowering and bringing together researchers from across disciplines to solve today's most pressing challenges.

“This next phase of our partnership will create significant new joint research capability in healthcare focused AI, quantum tech and robotics, and develop educational collaborations to train the physicians of the future.”

The institutions hope the framework will lead to new programmes, leveraged together through external funding, such as collaborative PhDs, sharing health system best practice, faculty exchange and research fellowships.

UCL, one of the UK's leading universities, said the latest development strengthens its longstanding partnership with IISc, consolidated through a recent joint funding scheme that has supported academics from both institutions to collaborate in the fields of equitable urban design, liver tissue engineering and quantum technologies.

