Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday announced a series of international partnerships with academic institutions, industry players and government bodies across Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, the UAE, the UK and the US, marking a major push in its global expansion efforts.

As part of the initiative, IIT Madras signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening collaboration in research, innovation, skilling and startup ecosystems.

The MoU was signed in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who also inaugurated the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation.

Three MoUs were signed with German partners, including Technische Universitat Dresden and global optics major Carl Zeiss. Notably, IIT Madras will host Carl Zeiss' first innovation hub outside Germany.

With Malaysia, IIT Madras partnered with the Advanced Semiconductor Academy (ASEM) to develop semiconductor talent and skilling capabilities and also signed agreements with the Aisling Group. In Singapore, IIT Madras Global entered into a market access partnership with GATES APAC to support Indian deep-tech startups seeking entry into ASEAN markets.

With the United Arab Emirates, IIT Madras signed MoUs with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to promote collaboration in research, academia and startup innovation aligned with Dubai's D33 economic agenda. Additional agreements were signed with the World Government Summit, MCA Gulf and AGNA Capitals.

Expanding its academic footprint further, IIT Madras partnered with Durham University in the United Kingdom. In the United States, collaborations were announced with CA Startups, CFO Bridge, Stages Consulting and Rutgers University.

The institute also signed several other MoUs with autonomous organisations set up under the Government of India, including MEITY and NCERT, as well as with Indian companies and startups.

Sharing his views following the event on X, Jaishankar said that he was pleased to inaugurate the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, noting that the initiative focuses on "strengthening the Institute's international outreach".

"Pleased to inaugurate the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, an initiative aimed at strengthening the Institute's international outreach. Also witnessed the exchange of MOUs between IIT Madras and leading industry, academic & government partners from multiple countries," the EAM said in his post.

The External Affairs Minister also attended the IIT Madras Festival Fortnight and held an interactive session with students.

"Always a pleasure to interact with our youthful talent. Encouraging to see their keen interest in world affairs," the EAM said in a separate post on X.

Jaishankar also visited space startup Agnikul Cosmos at the IIT Madras campus and praised the team.

"Visited Agnikul Cosmos at IIT Madras. Hugely impressed by their talent and confidence," he wrote.

According to their website, Agnikul Cosmos designs and manufactures orbital-class launch vehicles, with their expertise spanning engineering, manufacturing, and software. (ANI)

