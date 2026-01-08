Ruturaj Gaikwad is undergoing a remarkable campaign in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, rewriting batting records and reinforcing his status as one of India's most consistent domestic performers. His prolific run-scoring, highlighted by an extraordinary series of centuries, has not only propelled his state team, Maharashtra, but also intensified discussions surrounding his consistent inclusion in India's limited-overs squads, making an undeniable statement to selectors and pundits alike. Hardik Pandya Smashes 34 Runs in 1 Over To Reach His Maiden List-A Century During Baroda vs Vidarbha VHT 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Dominance in Domestic Cricket

Gaikwad's performance in the latest edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was nothing short of historic. The opening batter smashed his 15th VHT hundred, which came in 59 innings, equalling the record for most tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, showcasing both consistency and explosive hitting. A significant highlight was his record-breaking feat of scoring the most centuries in competition history. This run of form saw him become the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the tournament, underlining his pivotal role in their campaign.

Ankeet Bawane, too, struck 15 VHT tons, but those came in 94 innings, while second on the list is Devdutt Padikkal, who has 14 from 35 outings in the competition.

Furthermore, Gaikwad also completed 5000 List-A runs during the Maharashtra vs Goa VHT 2025-26 match, making the CSK captain the quickest to reach the landmark. In 7 VHT 2025-26 matches, Ruturaj has scored 413 runs, with two hundreds and one fifty.

A Strong Case for National Selection

Gaikwad's consistent high-level performances have placed him firmly in contention for a regular spot in the national team. While he has had sporadic opportunities with the Indian squad in T20Is and ODIs, his latest domestic heroics present a compelling argument for sustained inclusion. His ability to anchor an innings while also possessing the capability to launch an aggressive assault makes him a valuable asset, particularly in the context of upcoming international assignments.

The sheer volume and quality of his runs in a premier domestic tournament like the Vijay Hazare Trophy serve as a direct response to any lingering questions from selectors, including those led by Ajit Agarkar, or observations from prominent commentators like Gautam Gambhir, regarding his readiness or suitability for the highest level. His current form suggests a player at the peak of his powers, ready to translate domestic success onto the international stage.

Background and IPL Success

Ruturaj Gaikwad is no stranger to success. He has been a consistent performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing a crucial role in their championship victories. His elegant stroke play and calm demeanor have earned him a reputation as a reliable top-order batter. His IPL record, combined with his stellar domestic red-ball and white-ball performances, demonstrates a well-rounded cricketer capable of adapting to different formats and pressure situations. Hardik Pandya Slams Maiden List-A Hundred, Achieves Feat During Baroda vs Vidarbha VHT 2025-26 Match.

His journey has been one of steady progression, building on a solid foundation of domestic cricket and showcasing his talent on the high-pressure IPL stage. This latest Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign represents a significant milestone in that journey, further solidifying his credentials.

Looking Ahead

With a packed international calendar ahead, including major ICC tournaments, Gaikwad's exceptional form could not have come at a more opportune time. The challenge for the national selectors will be to integrate such a prolific performer into an already competitive squad. His recent achievements highlight the depth of talent in Indian cricket and underscore the importance of consistent domestic performances as a pathway to the national team. Gaikwad’s next steps will be closely watched as he aims to cement a permanent place in India's playing XI.

