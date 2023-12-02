Sindh [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Illegal parking businesses that is run in collaboration with traffic police in Pakistan's Sindh has been blamed for the worsening traffic situation, according to ARY News.

The Sindh High Court, in its petition on Saturday, stated that private individuals engaged in unlawful parking in coordination with traffic police.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Expanding Military Operations in South Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Warns Top Hamas Leadership.

The division bench of the Supreme Court was led by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, according to ARY News.

The court stated in its written judgement that unlawful parking exacerbates traffic difficulties and that it is the responsibility of the Sindh government to control parking issues.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.6 on Richter Scale Hits Mindanao; Tsunami Warning Issued.

"These illegal activities affecting general public," the court remarked in its petition.

"The court should be informed how this illegal parking business is being run in the city" Justice Nadeem Akhtar asked.

"Traffic flow has been a crucial issue in the city. Private persons are using those spaces for parking, which could not be permitted," the court noted.

On December 5, the court summoned the secretary of transport, the DIG Traffic, and other relevant officials, according to ARY News.

It is worth noting that various unlawful parking spots have been set up in Karachi's Saddar thoroughfare and other localities in collaboration with the traffic police, with even footpaths being utilised for illegal parking of motorcycles and other vehicles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)