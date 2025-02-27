Istanbul, Feb 27 (AP) Imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan has called on his militant group to lay down its arms and dissolve as part of a bid to end a four-decade long conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

In a message from his prison on an island off Istanbul on Thursday, Ocalan said the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, should hold a congress and decide to disband.

“Convene your congress and make a decision. All groups must lay their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself,” Ocalan, according to a message that was relayed by pro-Kurdish party politicians who visited Ocalan on Imrali island earlier in the day.

Ocalan's momentous announcement is part of a new effort for peace between the group and the Turkish state, that was initiated in October by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli. The far-right politician suggested that Ocalan could be granted parole if his group renounces violence and disbands. (AP)

