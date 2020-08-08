Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode in Kerala.

"Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour," Khan tweeted on Friday.

At least sixteen passengers died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday. (ANI)

