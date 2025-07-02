Lahore, Jul 2 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is being held in solitary confinement for at least 22 hours daily, in 'blatant violation' of prison rules and human rights, his party claimed on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases.

"Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) patron-in-chief and former PM Imran Khan is being held in solitary confinement for at least 22 hours a day with restrictions on his movement," PTI senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi said in a statement here.

Moonis further said that Khan is being denied access to adequate food and medical care, and there are concerning reports of significant weight loss.

"This blatant violation of his fundamental rights must be urgently addressed by the authorities concerned," he demanded.

Another PTI leader Zulfi Bokhari said Khan is being held for 22–23 hours of solitary confinement daily in a "blatant violation of all prison rules and human rights".

"It has now been revealed that he has lost a significant amount of weight. This is deeply alarming and raises serious concerns for his health and safety," he said, adding that over the past two years in custody, Khan had not faced such harsh conditions.

Bokhari said the former PM lost weight and this level of inhumane treatment is unacceptable and unlawful.

"We must raise our voices and demand immediate action. His personal doctors must be allowed to assess him without delay," Bokhari demanded.

