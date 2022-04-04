Islamabad [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): In a development that is likely to worsen the political crisis in the country, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Imran Khan will continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM under Article 224 A of Pakistan Constitution.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said in a tweet.

This comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan. A statement was issued in this regard from the country's Cabinet Division after the dissolution of the National Assembly, Geo News reported.

The de-notification comes after the deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against the PTI chairman and termed it "unconstitutional".

Pakistan Opposition parties have been contemplating their actions going forward after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was rejected and the National Assembly was dissolved.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan and National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution once their government falls, Business Recorder reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that the opposition will "initiate a legal battle" against the "unconstitutional ruling by the NA Deputy Speaker".

After the no-trust motion against Imran Khan was dismissed on Sunday, Pakistan Army had said it is not involved in politics.

Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by Imran Khan and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.

Bandial made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by NA Deputy Speaker Suri. (ANI)

